Virgil L. Gorans



A bon vivant, Virgil, passed away quickly March 7, 2019. He is survived by his children, Joanmarie Eggert and Steve Gorans, and friend and companion Chari Moser. He served in the Marine Corps during WWII and in the Navy in the Korean War. Always one for a good story, Dad wrote two autobiographies. In "RV-ing with Dolly" he shares his story of early retirement with his wife Mary Lou, their poodle Dolly, and adventures as new RV-ers. In "Ramblings of a Common Man From an Uncommon Generation", Dad tells the back story of his life, from 1939 when his family migrated to the PNW, through his time at Boeing, where he was on the forefront of the computer age, to his retirement.



An open house/wake to celebrate his life will be held on April 14 from 12-4 at Chari's home - 1225 144th Ave SE, Bellevue 98007. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary