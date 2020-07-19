1/2
Virgina (Ginny) McLallin Kaiser

January 5, 1930 ~ July 6, 2020

Virginia was born January 5, 1930 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Max Wilson McLallin and Kathryn Callahan McLallin. Childhood years were spent in Los Angeles, Seattle and Kirkland, graduating from Lake Washington High School in 1948. Virginia and Lincoln were married in 1950 and were married 65 years until his passing in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and brother Max Charles McLallin. Ginny's interests were traveling, genealogy and ceramics.

Active as a member of various organizations, Virginia belonged to the Washington State Mayflower Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonist and Red Hat Society. Ginny is survived by daughters Kristine Kaiser Crilly (husband James) of Wenatchee, Kathleen Kaiser Quickstad (husband John) of Sammamish, son Steven S. Kaiser of Edmonds and grandchildren Michela (David), Kenton and Drs. Alix Whitener (husband Cy).

Please share memories with the family at www.bartonfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
