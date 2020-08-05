1/1
Virginia Alice Donley
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Alice Donley

Born April 8, 1928 in Seattle

Died July 31, 2020 also in Seattle

Survived by her siblings, Mary Ann Bannick, Helen Frank (Robert), and Charles Zweigart, 16 nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.

She was a graduate of Holy Names Academy and a Seattle University graduate with the Distinction of Magnum Cum Laude. She was a great reader and traveler and was able to converse on any topic. She enjoyed Bridge games with her many friends and loved her yardwork.

Private Graveside service to be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved