Virginia Alice Donley
Born April 8, 1928 in Seattle
Died July 31, 2020 also in Seattle
Survived by her siblings, Mary Ann Bannick, Helen Frank (Robert), and Charles Zweigart, 16 nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
She was a graduate of Holy Names Academy and a Seattle University graduate with the Distinction of Magnum Cum Laude. She was a great reader and traveler and was able to converse on any topic. She enjoyed Bridge games with her many friends and loved her yardwork.
Private Graveside service to be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
