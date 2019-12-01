|
Virginia Ann (Adams) Covington
1929 ~ 2019
On August 7, 2019, Mrs. Virginia Ann (Adams) Covington, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 90.
Virginia was born on March 26, 1929, in Everett, Washington, and graduated from Lincoln High School, Seattle, Washington, in 1947. She married William Covington in 1950, and they were husband and wife for nearly 70 years. They raised two sons, Rick and Jay.
Because William was a career Coast Guardsman, Virginia and her family lived in many parts of the United States. But, despite the difficulty of having to relocate frequently, she never failed to make every home special.
Virginia often joked that because she was born in 1929, she was the one who had brought on the Great Depression. But, her family will always remember her as the one who not only loved and cared for them, but who always lifted them out of their depression with her wonderful sense of humor.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019