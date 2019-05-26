Virginia Anne Chernis



Anne passed away peacefully Sunday May 19, 2019. She was born to Virginia and Harry Schoonmaker in Billings, MT on September 20, 1934. The family moved to Seattle WA in 1941. She graduated from Highline High School and attended the University of Washington. Anne married Morrie Chernis on June 27, 1954.



Anne is survived by sons Stuart (Diane), Douglas (Nicole) and daughters Barbara Dailey (Marlin) and Mary Kaufmann (Jamie), grandchildren Chris, Geoff and Brad Dailey, Demi Null, Drew and Cameron Kaufmann, Rachel Chernis and 5 great-grandchildren.



Anne loved children, animals (especially horses and dogs) and bridge. After retiring from the Boeing Co., she became a docent at the Woodland Park Zoo. When she and Morrie moved to Arizona, she became a volunteer at the Phoenix Zoo and then a member of the Zoo Auxiliary. Anne and Morrie traveled extensively after they retired. Daughter Barbara lived in Europe so there were many visits to see grandchildren. Bridge became her passion the last years of her life.



Celebration of Life was held Friday May 24th in Phoenix, AZ



In lieu of Flowers donations to local food bank, The Phoenix Zoo Auxiliary, Southwest Wildlife or the Arizona Humane Society are appreciated. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019