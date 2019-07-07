Virginia Diehm Williams



8/3/1922 ~ 6/27/2019



Virginia was born on August 3, 1922 in Dundalk, Maryland and peacefully passed away surrounded by family on June 27, 2019. She lived most of her adult life in Kirkland, Washington and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Glenn H. Williams. Virginia is survived by her 3 sons: Al (Brenda) Williams, Doug (Veronica) Williams and David (Heidi) Williams, eight grandchildren; Raechel, Rebekah, Ginny, Nick, Sarah, Carrie, Brooke & Kim and seven great grandchildren.



Virginia had a passion for life, family and helping others. She loved opera, theater, gardening, and listening to the piano music played by her husband Glenn. Virginia was very active and had many friends whom she loved spending time with, either at water aerobics, morning coffee, afternoon happy hours, playing cards or attending the theater.



She was always willing to lend a helping hand if needed and was very involved as a volunteer with the Seattle Children's Hospital Guild and the Bargain Boutique in Bellevue, where she worked until the age of 92. She was a resident of Merrill Gardens Kirkland since 2012 where she was an active member of the community and enjoyed socializing with many of the residents and staff.



A Celebration of Virginia's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 3rd at Merrill Gardens, Kirkland. All are welcome. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital in Virginia's name. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019