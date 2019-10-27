Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Dorgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Jean) Dorgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia (Jean) Dorgan Obituary
Virginia (Jean) Dorgan

Born in Seattle Nov 19, 1924, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Mt St Vincent retirement home, Seattle, Oct 9, 2019. Jean was a graduate of Holy Names Academy and the University of Washington. A real life Rosie the Riveter, Jean took a job driving forklift on the Seattle waterfront during World War II. Later, for decades she was one of few female drivers for Yellow Cab. She then worked many years for Group Health Co-op, conducting patient interviews for medical studies. Lively and intelligent, Jean had a wide variety of personal interests: books, art, cinema, photography, travel and especially wide-ranging conversations with family, friends and neighbors. She had a special affinity for children. With her seemingly endless supply of family memories and stories, we will miss her bright smile and easy laugh. Jean is preceded in death by sister Pauline, brothers David and William. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/nephews. Funeral services: St James Cathedral, Seattle, 2:00 pm, Wed, Nov 6, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.