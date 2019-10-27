|
|
Virginia (Jean) Dorgan
Born in Seattle Nov 19, 1924, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Mt St Vincent retirement home, Seattle, Oct 9, 2019. Jean was a graduate of Holy Names Academy and the University of Washington. A real life Rosie the Riveter, Jean took a job driving forklift on the Seattle waterfront during World War II. Later, for decades she was one of few female drivers for Yellow Cab. She then worked many years for Group Health Co-op, conducting patient interviews for medical studies. Lively and intelligent, Jean had a wide variety of personal interests: books, art, cinema, photography, travel and especially wide-ranging conversations with family, friends and neighbors. She had a special affinity for children. With her seemingly endless supply of family memories and stories, we will miss her bright smile and easy laugh. Jean is preceded in death by sister Pauline, brothers David and William. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/nephews. Funeral services: St James Cathedral, Seattle, 2:00 pm, Wed, Nov 6, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019