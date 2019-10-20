|
|
Virginia Elizabeth Buringrud
Virginia Elizabeth "Missy" Baldwin Buringrud passed away September 20, 2019 in Kirkland. Born on June 7, 1929 in Seattle, she was the daughter of Virginia and Caleb Baldwin and grew up in the Blue Ridge neighborhood of Seattle. Missy was a proud 1946 graduate of Ballard High School and attended the University of Washington where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. In 1947, her brothers, Jim and Ward Baldwin, introduced her to fellow Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity brother, Elmore "Moe" Buringrud, who was the love of her life. The two were married on January 24, 1948 at University Lutheran Church in Seattle and shared a special lifelong bond. Missy worked briefly for Boeing before the arrival of the couple's three children, Eric, Ward and Kari. She then turned her complete, adoring attention to her family and creating a home filled with humor, kindness, holiday traditions and a welcome mat for friends, neighbors and the entire Washington State University women's crew team. She returned to working outside the home with a 10-year career at Frederick & Nelson in Bellevue Square, retiring in 1980. The couple lived for many years in Bellevue, later moving to Mercer Island, Monroe and Everett. Missy and Moe celebrated 59 years of marriage before his passing in 2007. They enjoyed traveling the globe and frequent trips to Hawaii. They supported each other's interests and passions from Asian cooking, complex knitting patterns and miniatures to unlimited hydroplanes and vintage Kenworth fire trucks. She was an active participant in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always the smiling, cheering, letter-writing moral supporter. A dedicated volunteer, Missy gave her time to numerous PTA activities at the kids' schools; served as a docent at the original Museum of History and Industry; supported church activities at Holy Trinity Lutheran on Mercer Island and Holy Cross Lutheran in Lake Stevens; and assisted Moe with his many volunteer including projects at the Museum of Flight Restoration Center. As the family historian, Missy recorded family trips and events with photos and created scrapbooks filled with details of each milestone, pet, birthday, family car and trip. Family gatherings often featured time spent poring over the scrapbooks with laughter, storytelling and fond memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Jim and Ward. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends including her three children and their spouses, Eric (Chrys) Buringrud of Kirkland; Ward (Boni) Buringrud of Seattle; and Kari (Steve) Ranten of Burlington; four grandchildren Erin (Rob) Buringrud Stearns of West Seattle, Trevor Buringrud of Seattle; Matthew Ranten of Burlington and Carolyn Ranten, DO, of Manchester, CT; two great grandchildren, Zo and Griffin Stearns, of West Seattle; and a loving extended family and circle of friends, including Ballard High School classmate and lifelong friend Peggy Moore.
Memorials may be made to the Museum of Flight Restoration Center, 9494 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle, WA, 98108-4097.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8501 SE 40th St., Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019