Virginia Ellen Anderson



Virginia (Ginny) Anderson, of Seattle WA passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born in Monrovia California, Ginny attended grade school in Thermal CA, Clayton OK, Ronald WA, and Cle Elum, WA. After moving to Seattle, she attended Meany Jr. High and graduated from Garfield HS in 1947.



Ginny worked at Sears Mail Order from 1945 to 1987, then at Boeing from 1987 to retirement in 1992.



Ginny met the love of her life at age 11 on the play grounds of Meany Jr. High, Gerald (Jerry) Anderson. They married 10 years later at the age of 21 and were together for 61 years until Jerry passed in 2012.



In 1955 they bought a home in Rainier Beach where they raised their children, Barbara and Wade. Ginny joined Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church in 1965, served in many roles and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a supportive member of the Rainier Beach community.



Ginny and Jerry loved to travel and cruise. Ginny enjoyed time with family and friends and was always ready for a lunch date, dinner party, or any excuse for a party.



She is survived by her children Barbara and Wade (Angela), grandchildren Jamie and Wyre, and foster sister Peggy King (Gary).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store