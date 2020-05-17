|
Virginia Gailey Johnson
Virginia Gailey Johnson passed peacefully at home in Seattle on April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death last year by her husband of 65 years, Warren B. Johnson.
Virginia was born on April 14, 1924 in Eatonville Washington and grew up in Yakima. She came to Seattle in 1942 to take a temporary teller position at Peoples Bank, eventually becoming private secretary for bank president Joshua Green Jr. She left the bank in 1957 after the birth of her first child.
Virginia graduated from the University of Washington, joined the Phi Mu Sorority, and earned a BA in English. It was at the UW that she met Warren and since 1956, they had resided in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood.
Virginia was a long-time board member of Music and Arts, a member of the Magnolia United Church of Christ and the Briarcliff Garden Club.
Virginia is survived by her three children, Douglas (Sue) of Seattle, Bruce of Sarasota Florida, and Carolyn Pompermayer (Marty) of Seattle and five grandchildren, Eric, Amy, Margo, Katharine and Erik.
A private burial and memorial service will take place in the future.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020