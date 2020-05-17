Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Gailey Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Gailey Johnson Obituary
Virginia Gailey Johnson

Virginia Gailey Johnson passed peacefully at home in Seattle on April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death last year by her husband of 65 years, Warren B. Johnson.

Virginia was born on April 14, 1924 in Eatonville Washington and grew up in Yakima. She came to Seattle in 1942 to take a temporary teller position at Peoples Bank, eventually becoming private secretary for bank president Joshua Green Jr. She left the bank in 1957 after the birth of her first child.

Virginia graduated from the University of Washington, joined the Phi Mu Sorority, and earned a BA in English. It was at the UW that she met Warren and since 1956, they had resided in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood.

Virginia was a long-time board member of Music and Arts, a member of the Magnolia United Church of Christ and the Briarcliff Garden Club.

Virginia is survived by her three children, Douglas (Sue) of Seattle, Bruce of Sarasota Florida, and Carolyn Pompermayer (Marty) of Seattle and five grandchildren, Eric, Amy, Margo, Katharine and Erik.

A private burial and memorial service will take place in the future.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -