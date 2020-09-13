Virginia "Ginny" Dunthorne



July 29, 1928 ~ September 2, 2020



Anacortes, Washington



Ginny Dunthorne died September



2, 2020 of natural causes. She was born July 29, 1928 to loving parents William and Arletta Read. She grew up in Seattle where she graduated from Roosevelt High School and later from the U of W in Education. Ginny was married in 1947 to Stephen Dunthorne and they enjoyed 58 years together sharing and appreciating the wonders of life. Ginny was an elementary school secretary then a kindergarten teacher; she later worked in office settings. She was involved in AAUW, and supported art museums, galleries and artists. She enjoyed the visual arts, music, performing arts, and other cultures. She was open to learning throughout her life. A lifelong Democrat, Ginny will be smiling when we vote for Biden and Harris.



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William and Jim Read. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 58 years, Stephen Dunthorne and son Robert. She is survived by her son, Peter (Susan) Dunthorne, sister, Elaine, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ginny brought love and empathy to each person or group in her varied life, always full of wisdom and encouragement to enhance the possibilities for all involved. Her sweet disposition, wit and love will be sorely missed by all the lives she touched. At Ginny's request, there will be no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store