Virginia "Ginny" LeMaster



August 17, 1923 ~ May 13, 2019



Ginny was born in Browning, Montana on the Blackfoot Indian Reservation where her father was the local government Indian agent. In 1938 at the age of 15, she and her family moved to White Swan, WA to the Yakima Indian reservation. In 1946 she moved onto Jacksonville, FL where she met her husband Bob Provost at the local USO. They married the following year in Trenton, NJ. Ginny and Bob moved to Yakima in 1950 and in 1954 purchased a home in the Lake City area of Seattle. After 2 children (Robbi and Peggy) and 32 years of marriage, Bob passed away of cancer.



In 1986 Ginny met and married Donald C. LeMaster and they settled in Marysville, WA. She was widowed a second time in 2004 and Ginny lived independently until she moved to Grandview Village, Marysville.



Ginny was preceded in death by her first husband Bob Provost, her second husband Donald C. LeMaster, son-in-law Birger Solberg and her daughter Peggy Gray. Ginny is survived by her daughter Robbi (Bill) Winter, son-in-law Scott (Laurie Staley) Gray, daughter-in-law Deb Henry, her sister Jean Kosik of Yakima, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Ginny and her life will be held at a future date in Marysville. As she would say, "bye for now." To read more about Ginny's life, PLEASE visit asacredmoment.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019