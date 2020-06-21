Virginia Glerup Revere
Virginia Glerup Revere passed away on May 23, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1935 in Seattle, WA to Ruth & Marius Glerup. She attended school at Isaac I. Stevens Elementary on Capitol Hill, The Bush School, and graduated from Garfield High School. Virginia attended college at the University of Washington, where she became a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. While at UW, she met the love of her life, Bill Revere, who had just returned from military service. Bill & Virginia graduated together in 1957 and were married on September 28, in that same year.
Virginia and Bill loved to travel and had many wonderful trips to Europe, especially enjoying Portugal. They traveled to Asia, Japan, China, the Middle East and through the Panama Canal. They sailed with friends in the British and US Virgin Islands. Their "Bucket List" is empty. What a wonderful life they had together!
Ginnie, as she was known to her friends, was very warm, outgoing, and friendly to all she met. As a member of the Seattle Tennis Club she enjoyed playing tennis until she was into her 70's and served as the chair of its Activities Committee for several years. Ginnie was a longtime member of the Sunset Club and also served as President of the University of Washington Alumnae Association.
Ginnie was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Marius Glerup and Aunt and Uncle, Libby and Burton Joseph. She is survived by her loving & caring Husband of 63 years, Bill Revere; Mark Revere and Sally Revere and their children Sophie, Claire and Marius of Seattle WA, and Scott and Jill Revere of Mesa, AZ; cousin, Burton Joseph of Los Angeles, CA; and brother-in-law, Edward Madden and wife Peggy of AR.
Ginnie possessed a genuine warmth and love of people and will be missed dearly by the many people whose lives she touched at Skyline retirement community, and the breakfast club in the Bistro.
Ginnie will be remembered at a private, family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Virginia's name at alzfdn.org or to your favorite charity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.