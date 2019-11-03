|
Virginia H. Shea
Virginia H. Shea passed away on September 29, 2019 in Kenmore, Washington.
Virginia was born on June 28, 1923 in Baltimore, Maryland to William and Hilda Askins Hoffman. After graduating from high school, she worked in a telegraph office during World War II. Virginia met Patrick H. Shea, an officer in the US Navy, in late December 1945 and after a 6-week courtship, they were married in Baltimore, MD. She moved with her new husband to Seattle, where she raised their four children.
Virginia and Pat lived in the Broadview neighborhood for several years and built a mountain chalet at Alpental where they loved to ski.
Virginia was an avid bridge, golf and tennis player. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and closely followed the Washington Huskies, Seattle Mariners and Seahawks.
Virginia was a member of University Presbyterian Church. Her favorite charity was the Seattle Milk Fund and she volunteered with them for over 3 decades.
Virginia is survived by her four children, Kathleen Fellstrom, Michael (Susan) Shea, Steven Shea and Janice (Tom) Buehrer, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, William Hoffman of Williamsport, Maryland.
A memorial service is set for November 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at University Presbyterian Church in Seattle. Reception to follow.
Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Milk Fund or the Street Youth Ministries of University Presbyterian Church of Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019