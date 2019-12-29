|
Virginia Harriet Koch Senear
Virginia Harriet Koch Senear passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019 at home with her family.
She was the daughter of Raymond Joseph Koch and Harriet Virginia Felt Koch, born on August 6, 1923 in Chicago. She grew up in Winnetka, Illinois, attending New Trier High School. She graduated from Wellesley College in 1945.
Virginia married Allen Eugene Senear, also of Winnetka, on July 10 1948, and moved with him to Santa Barbara, California. Four children, Allen (Trudie Loubet), Elizabeth Anne (Bert Stammerjohan), Donald (Dana Leslie) and Virginia, soon followed. In 1955 they moved to the Seattle area, residing in Medina, Clyde Hill and most recently Skyline in Seattle. Much later she was blessed with five grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Christina Loubet-Senear, and Alexander, Alaina and Maclyn Senear. Virginia was always devoted to her family and friends. Allen preceeded her in death on December 8, 2015. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her sister Ruth Allen and a large extended family. She hosted innumerable celebrations and out-of-town guests for the local and far-flung Koch/Felt clan.
Virginia was a devoted gardener; her yard was a magical place throughout the year. She was an enthusiastic tennis player and skier. Avid travelers, Virginia and Allen travelled to all 50 states, over 100 countries and all 7 continents. Virginia served her community through a multitude of volunteer activities over the years. She loved attending performances of Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony Orchestra and Pacific Northwest Ballet.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, February 15 at Sacred Heart Church
(9460 NE 14th St, Bellevue WA); a reception will follow.
Remembrances can be made to Seattle Opera, The Nature Conservancy, or Catholic Community Services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019