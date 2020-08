Virginia Jacobs AlvordJuly 5, 1983 ~ July 20, 2020A sensitive, sweet, precious soul has been welcomed home to Heaven.Her talents were wide ranging and she was highly creative. Her passion was writing poetry.Ginny is survived by her son Robbie Northwick and his father Rob Northwick, her parents Rick and Nancy Alvord, her brother Alex Alvord and his four children, and her sister Annie Alvord Hicks and Alex Hicks.Hoffner Fisher & HarveyGuestbook at harveyfuneral.com