Virginia Lee Casal
Virginia Lee Casal passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on January 14, 2020 at her home in Clyde Hill surrounded by her family. Virginia was born on September 5, 1952 in Renton to parents Ada and Lyle Bryant.
Virginia grew up in the Renton area, attending Orillia Elementary and Renton High School. At school, she grew into her love of sports, playing volleyball and tennis while maintaining straight A's. After high school, she attended Green River Community College. She worked at Penny's in Southcenter and pitched for over ten years on a local softball team.
She met her husband of 35 years, Robert (Bob) Casal and raised two children, Bryant and Maria. They worked together, building what is now the family business managing their rentals in the University District.
Virginia carried her love of sports through her entire life. She was a competitive tennis player at the Bellevue Athletic Club and an avid golfer at Glendale Golf and Country Club. Virginia also loved to travel. She particularly enjoyed an African safari with her daughter and cruising the coast of Croatia with her friends. Her last outing was a cruise to Alaska with her entire immediate family, which she loved because being a grandmother was one of her biggest thrills.
Virginia will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, fun-loving and easy-going attitude which cemented her as the center of many different social groups. She was hardworking and self-assured. No task was too big, and she was never afraid to roll up her sleeves and get the job
done. Virginia was always first to volunteer her time at her children's schools and social events. She loved to throw dinner parties and get people together to have a good time. She was the
center of social life while home in Clyde Hill and in Palm Desert where she and her husband have wintered for the last thirteen years
at Deep Canyon Tennis Center.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; children Bryant (Tonya) and Maria (Alex); siblings, Bill
and Denny and her four grandchildren (Tony, Vinny, Michael, Adaline).
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020