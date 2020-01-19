Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Casal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lee Casal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Lee Casal Obituary
Virginia Lee Casal

Virginia Lee Casal passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on January 14, 2020 at her home in Clyde Hill surrounded by her family. Virginia was born on September 5, 1952 in Renton to parents Ada and Lyle Bryant.

Virginia grew up in the Renton area, attending Orillia Elementary and Renton High School. At school, she grew into her love of sports, playing volleyball and tennis while maintaining straight A's. After high school, she attended Green River Community College. She worked at Penny's in Southcenter and pitched for over ten years on a local softball team.

She met her husband of 35 years, Robert (Bob) Casal and raised two children, Bryant and Maria. They worked together, building what is now the family business managing their rentals in the University District.

Virginia carried her love of sports through her entire life. She was a competitive tennis player at the Bellevue Athletic Club and an avid golfer at Glendale Golf and Country Club. Virginia also loved to travel. She particularly enjoyed an African safari with her daughter and cruising the coast of Croatia with her friends. Her last outing was a cruise to Alaska with her entire immediate family, which she loved because being a grandmother was one of her biggest thrills.

Virginia will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, fun-loving and easy-going attitude which cemented her as the center of many different social groups. She was hardworking and self-assured. No task was too big, and she was never afraid to roll up her sleeves and get the job

done. Virginia was always first to volunteer her time at her children's schools and social events. She loved to throw dinner parties and get people together to have a good time. She was the

center of social life while home in Clyde Hill and in Palm Desert where she and her husband have wintered for the last thirteen years

at Deep Canyon Tennis Center.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; children Bryant (Tonya) and Maria (Alex); siblings, Bill

and Denny and her four grandchildren (Tony, Vinny, Michael, Adaline).
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -