Virginia Lee (Rogers) Thome



Virginia "Ginny" (Rogers) Thome died in 2013, but her spirit lives on.



Possessing a quiet strength, Ginny led by example, valuing self-discovery and life-long learning. She touched many lives in ways that may never be fully known.



A hard-working businesswoman and home health care nurse, Ginny lived in Ohio, southern California, the Pacific Northwest, and finally, for a short time, New Bern, North Carolina. She was strikingly beautiful, intelligent, adventurous, and generous with her time and friends.



As a single mom, Ginny worked several jobs all at once to provide her young daughter with everything she needed, and then some, including a nearly one-year long pup-tent adventure throughout Europe in the late 1970s.



Ginny bravely went on to trek solo across Western Africa and the Sahara Desert, hitchhiking and bartering her way around for a year, armed only with highly desirable blue jeans and t-shirts sporting American slogans and logos. She also traveled to New Zealand and Southeast Asia.



A strong supporter of LGBTQ rights, the arts, and freedom of expression, Ginny was dedicated and compassionate toward the chronically ill, homeless, and those who felt alone in the world.



Soon after moving to Seattle in 1979, Ginny provided many caring hours of community service to the Chicken Soup Brigade and the Bailey-Bouche House as a hospice volunteer for those living with or at risk of HIV / AIDS, throughout the 1980s and 90s.



Beginning a travel consulting business out of her apartment in the early 1980s, Ginny opened an art, musical instrument, and travel shop, Adventure Unlimited, in the Stewart House at Pike Place Market in Seattle. Just before her daughter entered college, Ginny earned her Bachelor of Arts in International Travel Marketing from the University of Washington in 1983. She eventually circled back to her early career passion and became a registered nurse in 1995. Always learning, Ginny earned a master's degree from Western Washington University in Education in 1997.



Throughout her life, Ginny had many interests and hobbies. She was an accomplished English and Western horse rider and trainer, frequent blood donor, avid fiction novel reader, flower gardener, and savvy antique and art collector. Not always serious, Ginny had a dry sense of humor and knew how to have a good time with friends.



Ginny is survived by her grateful daughter, Janine (Thome) Gates,



of Olympia, Washington, two grandchildren, and many friends.



Her parents, Arthur Rogers and Emilie (Kontur) Rogers, preceded her in death.



Remembrances of Ginny Thome may be sent Janine Gates, at P.O. Box 7418, Olympia, WA 98507.



"In search of my mother's garden, I found my own."



~ Alice Walker



