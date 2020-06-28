Virginia (Ginny) Lloyd Hunt Wedgwood
October 17, 1923 ~ June 7, 2020
Ginny, or Bay (Baby Sister), was born in Washington, DC. She attended Vermont's Putney School, where she met the love of her life, Ralph Wedgwood. After graduation in 1942, Ginny attended a year at Sarah Lawrence, then moved to finish her education at Boston University's School of Education. She and Ralph were married in 1943. She taught school while they lived in NYC, and then migrated gradually west from Cleveland and then to Seattle, with a growing family of four sons.
After the children were grown, Ginny became a dedicated amateur urban gardener, attending university-level botany courses and becoming a docent at the UW Arboretum. She was a dedicated member of the League of Women's Voters, and was an active volunteer for the Democrats in NE Seattle. Ginny adored music, particularly the Seattle Symphony and Opera, and her most difficult challenge was her gradual loss of hearing. She and Ralph travelled extensively; loving the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and learning as much as possible along the way.
Ginny and Ralph retired to their beloved property in the San Juans, becoming fixtures in the community. Visitors were always welcome for tea, or a cocktail, on the deck. They were curators of the Shaw Island Historical Society, volunteered at the library, continued taking classes, and Ginny lovingly maintained her beautiful gardens. They would reluctantly return to Seattle during the dark months of winter for the symphony, the opera, and family gatherings; but would joyfully decamp to Shaw along with the first flowers.
Ginny is survived by her two sons Jeff and John, four grandchildren, extended family, and many friends who are counted as family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, and two sons Josiah and James. A celebration of life will be postponed until sometime in the uncertain future; in lieu of flowers please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
October 17, 1923 ~ June 7, 2020
Ginny, or Bay (Baby Sister), was born in Washington, DC. She attended Vermont's Putney School, where she met the love of her life, Ralph Wedgwood. After graduation in 1942, Ginny attended a year at Sarah Lawrence, then moved to finish her education at Boston University's School of Education. She and Ralph were married in 1943. She taught school while they lived in NYC, and then migrated gradually west from Cleveland and then to Seattle, with a growing family of four sons.
After the children were grown, Ginny became a dedicated amateur urban gardener, attending university-level botany courses and becoming a docent at the UW Arboretum. She was a dedicated member of the League of Women's Voters, and was an active volunteer for the Democrats in NE Seattle. Ginny adored music, particularly the Seattle Symphony and Opera, and her most difficult challenge was her gradual loss of hearing. She and Ralph travelled extensively; loving the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and learning as much as possible along the way.
Ginny and Ralph retired to their beloved property in the San Juans, becoming fixtures in the community. Visitors were always welcome for tea, or a cocktail, on the deck. They were curators of the Shaw Island Historical Society, volunteered at the library, continued taking classes, and Ginny lovingly maintained her beautiful gardens. They would reluctantly return to Seattle during the dark months of winter for the symphony, the opera, and family gatherings; but would joyfully decamp to Shaw along with the first flowers.
Ginny is survived by her two sons Jeff and John, four grandchildren, extended family, and many friends who are counted as family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, and two sons Josiah and James. A celebration of life will be postponed until sometime in the uncertain future; in lieu of flowers please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.