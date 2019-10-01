|
Virginia Lyon Riva
Virginia Lyon Riva was born on February 18, 1930 to Bertrand H. Lyon and Helen Hackett Lyon in Denver, CO. She left us on September 28, 2019 to join her beloved husband, S. Ben Riva, deceased in 2005, after 52 years of marriage. Together, they traveled the world extensively and enjoyed their summers with family and friends at their cabin on Lake Chelan. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Earl E. Lyon.
Virginia, known to longtime friends as "Fizz", attended Garfield High School and graduated from the University of Washington in 1951. She then pursued careers as a legal secretary and travel consultant, until retiring to be a full time mother to five children and spectator at all football and basketball games in which her children participated.
Virginia is survived by her children, Leslie Madison (Chuck) of Bellevue, Grant Riva (Barbie) of Spokane, Renee Capps (Gary) of Richland, Blake Riva (Juli) of Incline Village, NV, Gregg Riva (Cris) of Bellevue, and her 13 grandchildren and a great grandchild.
Memorial contributions can be made to the - Virginia Riva Tribute Fund or Hospice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 1, 2019