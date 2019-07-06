Virginia M. Grossi



Virginia M. Grossi (Ginny), passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 surrounded by family at her home in Issaquah, Washington. She was born November 26, 1925 in Iron Mountain, Michigan Ginny was the oldest of three children born to William and Irma Biolo. Ginny grew up in Iron Mountain and graduated college from The University of Wisconsin. Ginny had a great sense of adventure and left for Europe at the end of WWII to teach kindergarten at US Military bases throughout Europe. Ginny took full advantage of living abroad and travelled extensively leaving her with great stories to tell. Ginny moved to Seattle, WA in 1958 for a teaching job and met her beloved future husband Nick at a CYA group. Ginny and Nick married in 1961, moved to Mercer Island, WA where they lived for forty years and raised a family of four boys. Ginny worked at the school and was often spotted surrounded by students who loved her. She played bridge regularly and was a dedicated volunteer at St. Monica's Catholic Church and The Italian Club of Seattle. Ginny was a passionate Italian and active in the Seattle Italian community including her participation in The Italian Club of Seattle and The Italian Festival, Festa Italiana. Ginny was extremely proud of her Italian heritage and it showed in her love of her family and famous Italian cooking. Ginny spent Sundays brewing her traditional sauce for the regular spaghetti Sunday night meals. Ginny and Nick remained married for more than 55 years, until Nick's death in 2018. Ginny was an angel, a true selfless soul whose happiness was found in giving to her family and service of others. Ginny is survived by her four children Tony, Tom, Chris, Joe, their wives, and seven grandchildren; as well as her brother, Bill Biolo and sister, Rita Niecamp. She was preceded in death by her husband Nick, and parents William and Irma Biolo.



A Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:20am followed by a Funeral Mass at



11:00am at St. Monica Catholic Church on Mercer Island. Interment Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 10:15am at Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington, Washington. All are invited.



In lieu of flowers please contribute to Spiritwood at Pine Lake in Ginny's honor. Please visit www.FLINTOFTS.com to view photos, get directions and sign the family's online guest book. Published in The Seattle Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019