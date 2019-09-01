|
|
Virginia Nell McCallum Sander Anderson
Virginia Nell McCallum Sander Anderson's Birthentine Valensday (in the words of her brother, Mal)
was February 14, 1923. Her parents, Nellie Perkins McCallum and Clifford Nelson McCallum, brought her home to the big house on the corner of NE 43rd and Eastern Ave NE, where she joined her three older brothers, Hugh, Don, and Mal. They adored their little sister. Ginny began piano lessons at age 3, taught rigorously by her mother and occasionally assisted by her beloved little dog, Snooks. She was a Lincoln Lynx in high school, where she met many lifelong friends including her eventual husband, Edward C. Sander. At the UW she continued to study music and perform in recitals and as an accompanist throughout the Seattle area. She graduated cum laude with a Music degree in 1945.
Ginny and Ned were married on January 2, 1945. Ned was deployed with the U.S. Army to Europe and following VE Day, was then redeployed to post-war Japan. Upon his discharge, the young couple settled in NE Seattle for several years before picking up stakes and moving to the hinterlands of Redmond. They raised four children and lived happily on their small farm, complete with sheep, horses, dogs, and cats, until Ned passed away in 1972. Virginia married fellow Lincoln and UW alum and friend, Bud (Ernest L.) Anderson in 1973, and they were married for 40 years until his death in 2014.
Virginia liked to volunteer at the Children's Hospital Corner Cupboard thrift store, play the piano (beautifully) at every Christmas gathering with family, and spend quality time with her four children, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was a lovely and generous host whether at the cabin on Whidbey Island, or a condo in the California desert. She was never without a secret stash of candy or a kind word for those she loved. She retained her sweet disposition and sunny, friendly nature until the end.
Virginia passed away in her sleep during the early hours of August 14, 2019 after a short battle with pneumonia. She was 96 and a half to the day when she returned home to the Lord. She leaves behind many who love her, including her children, Joani (Paul), Bill, Dean, Jim (Laurie), devoted nieces and nephews, and grandchildren. The Sander family matriarch will be remembered for her extraordinarily kind heart and gentle spirit, which drew her family together and created memories that will be cherished forever.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Valley Vista Adult Family home, Evergreen hospice, and McDonald Employment Services for the loving care and kindness given Ginny.
Services will be Saturday, October 5 at 1:00 pm at
Bellevue Presbyterian choir
room, 1717 Bellevue Way NE. Reception to follow.
Remembrances to Children's Hospital or Evergreen Hospice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019