Virginia Sue "Ginny" Matheson was born in Seattle on Nov. 22, 1948 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 15, 2019. Ginny grew up in Bellevue and lived most of her life in the Seattle area. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Gray of Lake Forest Park, sisters Marganne Clay of Hansville, and Barbara (Roy) Cameron of Seattle. More details at https://www.serenityseattle.com/notices/Virginia-Matheson. A memorial service will be Oct. 26 at 1:00pm at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, 14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019
