Vivian Anderson



December 21, 1939-August 17, 2020



Vivian lived her life full of energy and support for others. She raised three children with Mike Seversen in Tacoma, where she dedicated herself to family, church, and a career she loved with Home Interiors. She then spent years in Alaska married to Dick Anderson devoting time to friends, painting, photography, and poetry. Vivian's constant prayers and encouragement were a force felt by many. She is survived by loving children and grandchildren.



A memorial will be held at her Lake Meridian house in Kent, WA in late December 2020.



