Vivian H. (George) Adkins
Age 86, Vivian died November 20, 2019, at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue after suffering a stroke. Born to Ernest and A. Lillian (Taylor) George of Bremerton, she grew up in nearby Illahee and graduated from Bremerton High School in 1951. After modeling in LA and NYC, Vivian returned to the Puget Sound, working as an engineering draftsman, and rekindled a relationship with Ron Adkins, whom she married in 1953. Together, they had two daughters, Tracy and Cynthia. The family moved to Pullman, where Vivian continued her drafting at WSU, and supported Ron's endeavors as a professor and a founding dean of the WWAMI program. Vivian relished life on the Palouse. She deeply loved and nurtured her children, along with countless family pets. Her kindness and giving nature transcended family ties - she was a born helper who cared deeply for friends and neighbors, as well as the patients of her long-time employer and friend, Dr. Kenneth K. Sato.
Divorced from Ron, Vivian moved to Seattle, living and working near Green Lake. Retirement took her back to the Palouse, then to Medina. She lit up rooms with her smile, and never lost her zest for fun, her gift for story-telling, her penchant for laughter or her desire to be of service.
Vivian is survived by her daughters, Tracy (Jim Browitt) of Lewiston and Cindy of Medina; her former in-laws, Lorraine and James Robert (Bob) Harmon of Kennebunk, Gary Adkins (Terri) of Bremerton; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. George (Felicia Zapatka) of Southworth.
At her request, there will be no service. Vivian suggests donations to UW's Willed Body Program or MEOW Cat Rescue.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019