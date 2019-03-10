|
|
Vivian M. Gordon
Vivian M. Gordon passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at age 91 with her entire family by her side or virtually connected.
Bright, perceptive, and socially active, Vivian loved to bring people together. She organized social activities wherever she lived, most recently in Bellevue. A devotee of the arts, she lectured on Lyric Opera performances in Chicago.
Vivian was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 65 years, Howard A. Gordon, and parents Benjamin and Freda Miller. She leaves behind her loving family: daughter Cara Gordon Potter (Ed Rosenblum); son James Gordon (Louise); grandchildren Sarah Gordon (Annie Corrigan), Rebecca Gordon Arrioja (Diego), Aaron Gordon, Sabrina Corson (Josh), and Michael Potter; and great-children Luciana and Emiliano Arrioja, and Kendall and Camden Corson.
A memorial service will be held graveside in Chicago in June. Contributions may be made to ADL or to the organization of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019