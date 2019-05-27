Home

Vivian was born in Vancouver, B.C. on October 23, 1918 and passed away on May 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Teresa (Tim) Boyle, and Marie, 2 grandchildren Brad and Kelli (Mike) Jarvis and 2 great grandchildren Keagan and Cassadee Jarvis. She was preceded in death by Herb, her beloved husband of 51 years.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Northwest Center.

A memorial service will be held

at Christ the King Catholic Church

at 10:30 on Thurs., May 30, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 27 to May 28, 2019
