Vivian Marie Strausbaugh
Vivian was born in Vancouver, B.C. on October 23, 1918 and passed away on May 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Teresa (Tim) Boyle, and Marie, 2 grandchildren Brad and Kelli (Mike) Jarvis and 2 great grandchildren Keagan and Cassadee Jarvis. She was preceded in death by Herb, her beloved husband of 51 years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Northwest Center.
A memorial service will be held
at Christ the King Catholic Church
at 10:30 on Thurs., May 30, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 27 to May 28, 2019