Von Arlo Zeller



Von was born in Elgin, ND, in 1938 the eldest of 5 brothers. Right after high school, he came to Seattle and never left.



Von passed peacefully after complications of a stroke and cancer on July 16, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Zeller of Boise, ID, his brother Norm Zeller (Barbara) of Hermiston, OR, and his companion of 32 years, Lavina Bob of Seattle, his grandson Randy (Erin) Gross of the greater Seattle area, his granddaughter Nicholette (Matt) Eley of Anchorage, AK, and his nephew, Ty Zeller of Richland, WA, his nieces Lea Noragon of the Portland area, Heidi Miller of Vancouver, WA and Holly Zeller of Vancouver, WA. He has many cousins in North Dakota and beyond, especially Londa Schwartz. He also has many friends in the West Seattle area.



Both his parents have passed, as have brothers Wilbur, Marlo, and Vern.



The family wishes to thank Kline-Galland Home and their Hospice program of Seattle for their kind and professional care of both Von and family.



Graveside service is Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 am at Riverton Glen Cemetery in Tukwila, WA.



Funeral by Barton Funeral



www.bartonfuneral.com.



All are welcome. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019