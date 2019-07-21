Home

Barton Family Funeral Service
14000 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 420-1875
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverton Glen Cemetery
Tukwila, WA
View Map
More Obituaries for Von Zeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Von Arlo Zeller


1938 - 2019
Von Arlo Zeller Obituary
Von Arlo Zeller

Von was born in Elgin, ND, in 1938 the eldest of 5 brothers. Right after high school, he came to Seattle and never left.

Von passed peacefully after complications of a stroke and cancer on July 16, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Zeller of Boise, ID, his brother Norm Zeller (Barbara) of Hermiston, OR, and his companion of 32 years, Lavina Bob of Seattle, his grandson Randy (Erin) Gross of the greater Seattle area, his granddaughter Nicholette (Matt) Eley of Anchorage, AK, and his nephew, Ty Zeller of Richland, WA, his nieces Lea Noragon of the Portland area, Heidi Miller of Vancouver, WA and Holly Zeller of Vancouver, WA. He has many cousins in North Dakota and beyond, especially Londa Schwartz. He also has many friends in the West Seattle area.

Both his parents have passed, as have brothers Wilbur, Marlo, and Vern.

The family wishes to thank Kline-Galland Home and their Hospice program of Seattle for their kind and professional care of both Von and family.

Graveside service is Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 am at Riverton Glen Cemetery in Tukwila, WA.

Funeral by Barton Funeral

www.bartonfuneral.com.

All are welcome.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019
