W. Carolyn Kishel
Wilma Carolyn Kishel of Bellevue, loving mother to AJ, Marty, Tricia and Carrie, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Bellevue, she was 78.
Funeral mass held 11:00am, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Bellevue. Viewing held prior to mass and on February 5, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm at Flintoft's Funeral Home in Issaquah, WA.
Friends are invited to view photos, full obituary and share memories at www.flintofts.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020