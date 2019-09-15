Home

W. Jean Pickens

W. Jean Pickens Obituary
W. Jean Pickens

January 31, 1932 - September 4, 2019

Our beautiful mother, grand-

mother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend will be forever remembered with great love and wonderful memories.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jerry; and son, Craig.

She is survived by son, Wayne (Dina); Teresa Parsons (Bill); son, Brian (Merrie); daughter, Janine Tomlinson (Scott); ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Her life was full. Please read her extended story/obituary at www.floralhillslynnwood.com

All are welcome to attend the celebration of her life on Saturday September 28, 1:00pm,

at Bothell First Lutheran Church

Bothell, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
