W. John Sicktich III Obituary
Walter John

Sicktich III

John, age 64, passed away on October 27, 2019. John was born on September 19, 1955 in Everett, WA. John has been a low voltage and alarm technician journeyman for over 30 years. John loved living in the Northwest, scuba diving, boating in the Puget Sound, and entertaining friends and family at Clear Lake. John has been an amazing father, grandfather, husband and friend. He was a loving, generous man, who was always helping his friends and family.

He will be forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life

service will be held at

Mountain View Funeral Home

at 4100 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood WA on Saturday November 9th at 3 PM. https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
