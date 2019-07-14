Home

W. Lee Cox

Born into Life May 21, 1937

Born into Eternity July 9, 2019

A faith-filled, devoted husband of 60 years, loving father, and dedicated servant to others.

Lee served our great country in the Air Force and Army retiring as a Command Sergeant Major and protected the people of Seattle as a police officer. A convert to Catholicism, Lee taught RCIA for many years at Sacred Heart Parish.

We are heartbroken. The rock of our family is now with the Lord watching over us.

Lee is survived by his beloved wife Judy, son Lee-Volker (Michelle), and brother Joe. He is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Wilma, and his siblings Betty, Fay, and Ray.

A funeral Mass will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Seattle Police Officers Guild in Lee's honor.

Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
