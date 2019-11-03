|
|
W. Loralyn Young
Loralyn Young of Seahurst, loving wife of William, passed away, Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Seattle. She was 79.
Loralyn was born January 17, 1940 in Renton, Washington to Robert and Frances Matthews. She was raised in North Bend, Washington and graduated from Mount Si High School in 1958. Following high school Loralyn furthered her education at Washington State University; earning her bachelor's degree in English literature.
After college, Loralyn worked for two years as a school teacher at Connell High School in Connell, Washington.
On June 17, 1966 Loralyn married William Young in North Bend. That same year started graduated school at the University of Washington; earning her master's degree in Library Science. In 1973, Loralyn and William settled in Seahurst, Washington in 1973 where they live life to the fullest.
Loralyn's career in the library system started as a Science librarian at Seattle University. She work there for two years before starting her career with the King County Library System. In 2007, after 37 years of fruitful and fulfilling service she retired.
In her leisure time Loralyn loved to travel. In the past 53 years she has been out of the country more than 50 times. She has travel to every continent, including Antarctica. She also enjoyed hiking in the cascades, Danish cross stich, cooking and spending time with her adoring husband. She also loved the Seattle Art Museum, going to plays and spending time with her family.
Loralyn will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving yet feisty and funny wife and friend. She took her relationships seriously; treasuring those with whom she spent time.
In addition to her loving husband, survivors include her siblings, Lon, Nancy and John (Sandy) Matthews; nephew, Justin; nieces, Mia and Kathyn; and numerous extended family members and friends.
At her request, a private family gathering will be held.
Friends are invited to share memories in the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019