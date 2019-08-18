|
|
W. Scott MacPherson
Scott died suddenly and very unexpectedly on Friday August 2, 2019 from severe coronary artery disease following rotator cuff surgery the day before. He was 71 years old and just wanted 10 more mph on his club head speed.
Scott was President of MacPherson's Real Estate for the last 29 years, an avid golfer and 42 year member of Inglewood CC., UPS grad and a huge Husky football fan. He attended Husky games with his cousin Murry MacPherson since 1957.
He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia. He is survived by his siblings Bruce, Shawn (Randy Moore) Doug, and Craig MacPherson, and Don Ohiser, beloved step daughter Darcy Marlow (Dave Severson) and her children Patrick, Ryan and Sarah Greeley, cousins, nephews and nieces, and girlfriend Kris Tagas and dog Odie, who will all miss him greatly.
A memorial will be held at Inglewood CC in Kenmore on October 13th at 2:00 PM.
To honor Scott, please don't ignore symptoms of heart disease.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019