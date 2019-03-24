Resources More Obituaries for Waldo King Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Waldo Wendell King

Waldo Wendell King



(1927 ~ 2019)



Waldo King passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 19, 2019. Waldo was born on March 13, 1927 in Centralia Washington to John and Calista (Abbey) King. The early years of his life were influenced by the Great Depression instilling lessons of appreciation and love for family and friends.



It was his love of music, especially Jazz that would become his life's work.



At 17 he enlisted in the Army and served his country honorably during WWII. Following his service he enrolled at Central Washington College of Education at Ellensburg, earning a Bachelor's degree in Education. During his time at Central Waldo was involved in forming the "Collegians" jazz band in 1946. He also played lead alto sax in the 1947 Central "Sweecians," the first college jazz band in the nation taught as a regular class by a full professor.



He later earned a Masters degree in Music Education from The University of Oregon.



With credentials in hand, Waldo embarked on a storied 32 year career as a high school music educator and director of Concert Bands, Marching Bands and his first love, Instrumental and Vocal Jazz Ensembles.



A true pioneer and innovator in the field of Jazz Education, Waldo formed the first public high school jazz band in the nation as a regular class during the school day for a grade.



He followed that in the early 1970's forming the Seattle Public Schools first vocal jazz choir as we recognize them today.



Over the years Waldo's performing groups won many local and regional awards, inspiring a generation of young students, many of whom became educators themselves or pursued successful careers as working professional musicians.



A charter member of the International Association of Jazz Educators, Waldo served on the IAJE National Advisory Board as well as President of the Washington Unit of the IAJE and two terms as National Choral Chairman.



After retirement he became a sought-after judge, clinician and counselor at Jazz Camps and Festivals throughout the Pacific Northwest, nurturing a new gen-eration of young musicians with his love and passion for the arts.



Waldo was married for 23 years to Patricia Fenno King. They had two children together, Ted King (Janice) and Pam Lakman (Doug). In addition to his children, Waldo is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Kathleen, her son Michael Hogsett (Val), six Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren.



Along with his passion for teaching, Waldo was an accomplished jazz saxophonist. He was a proud "Side-man Alumnus" of the Leo Milanowski and Charlotte Halgren Orchestras, the Joe Dardis USO band, the Ernie Breznikar Big Band and the John Giuliani Trio.



He leaves behind a legacy of love and service to his many students and a lifetime of cherished memories for his friends and family. Rest in Peace, Leader of the Band.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Waldo's name to the John Moawad Jazz Scholarship Endowment, Central Washington University. To give online http://www.cwu.edu/arts/ To give by phone: (509) 963-2160



