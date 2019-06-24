|
|
Wallace (Wally) B. Bays
Wally Bays journeyed to his eternal home with Jesus on June 12, 2019. He died at home in the arms of his family at the age of 93. His legacy to "finish strong" and live faithfully has passed to his 3 girls, Cheri Bays Goodman, Teri Pearson, and Mary Thompson; his "sons-in-law", Mark Goodman, Nat Pearson, and Dennis Thompson; his grandchildren, Dane and Thania Goodman, Stuart Goodman, Kevin Goodman, Sharaya Pearson, Malia and Eric Lehouiller (soon to be), Graham Thompson, and Josiah Thompson. He is finally reunited with his sweetheart, Alice Bays.
Well Done Dad!
There will be a celebration of his life on June 27th at 2:00 at Bethel Church 600 Shockley Rd, Richland WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 24, 2019