Wallace C. Waugh



Wallace "Wally" Charles Waugh, 89, former Aberdeen resident and businessman, died peacefully in his sleep at his family home in Allyn, WA surrounded by his daughters, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 following a brief illness.



Wally was born February 1, 1930 in Hoquiam, WA, to Alice Jeanette Waugh and Leslie R. Waugh. Raised in Aberdeen, he was a 1948 graduate of Weatherwax High School, a 1950 graduate of Grays Harbor College and a 1954 graduate of the University of Washington School of Business. While attending the University of Washington he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity.



In 1954, Wally married Connie Walters of Everett, WA and assumed ownership of Waugh's Mens Store in Aberdeen from his father and continued until his retirement. He was an affable presence amongst the downtown Aberdeen merchants for decades. Wally was a founding member of the Evergreen Apparel Guild, was vice-chairman of the board of directors for 22 years of the Bank of Grays Harbor, now known as The Bank of the Pacific, past president of Aberdeen Rotary and past president of the Aberdeen YMCA board of directors.



Wally was predeceased by his loving wife Connie in 1987. He then married a fellow Aberdonian, the former Jody Greer Stoutt in 1990. Jody passed away in 2005.



Wally is survived by his three devoted daughters, Susan Johnson (Steve), Sandra Waugh and Kristen Rivers (Greg). He was a proud grandfather to Meghan, Andrew (Lanie), Griffin, Braelyn and Abigail. He is also survived by his wonderful companion Joyce Dunlop.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, August 2, 2019 at



First Presbyterian Church, 420 North Broadway Street



in Aberdeen.



If you would like to make a donation in Wally's memory, please consider donating to the YMCA of Grays Harbor, 2500 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam, WA 98550 / https://www.ghymca.net/ or to the .



Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell's Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, WA. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary