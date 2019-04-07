Wallace Fred Johnson



Wallace Johnson passed away March 30, 2019, in Seattle, WA. He was born on November 15, 1925, to Swedish immigrants Fred and Ida Johnson in Seattle and was a lifelong resident of the city. He grew up in the Ballard neighborhood with his sister, Kathryn. He graduated from Ballard High School and was then drafted immediately into the Army Air Corps. He was a radio operator and instructor stationed at Homestead Army Air Field in Homestead, FL, and a Radio Operator Mechanic during the final years of World War II. After the war, he worked several jobs including working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife as a 2nd Officer on the FWS Dennis Winn which brought supplies through the inland passage to support the fish and wildlife agents in Alaska. Later, he worked 31.5 years for Seattle City Light as an underground cable splicer and a distribution foreman.



In 1952, he married the love of his life, Trudy, and together they had six children. He was passionate about the outdoors especially about hiking in the Northern Cascades. He was active in his church and volunteered for Neighbors in Need. He was most devoted to the memory of his wife and to his children and grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Gertrude, and his sister Kathryn. He is survived by his six children, Lawrence Johnson (Amy), Robert Johnson (Pam Ferguson), Valerie Harris (Jim), Warren Johnson(Kate), Elizabeth Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson (Dena Naccarato); and four grandchildren, Kyle Johnson (Supriya Kumar), Andrew Johnson, Phillip Johnson (Kaitlyn Panaccione) and Kara Johnson.



Funeral services and burial were held at Evergreen Washelli. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Neighbors in Need.