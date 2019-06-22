Home

Services
Sunset Hills Funeral Home
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 746-1400
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Hills Funeral Home
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Wallace Joseph Pesznecker


1924 - 2019
Wallace Joseph Pesznecker Obituary
Wallace Joseph Pesznecker

Wally was born in Vancouver, Washington on October 13, 1924, the oldest of four siblings born to Joseph and Margaret Pesznecker. After a prolonged illness he died peacefully at Angelic Care Adult Family Home on June 11, 2019.

Wally served in the 106th infantry during WWII where he spent time as a POW in Germany. He later earned degrees in Forestry and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington which led to a career with Boeing. He and his wife Betty enjoyed dancing, hiking, and traveling. Wally was preceded in death by his son Jon and brother Doug. Wally is survived by his wife Betty of Redmond, daughter Gail (Bryan) Estes of Burlington, granddaughter Alyssa Estes of Olympia, brother David of Snohomish, and sister Shirley of Spokane.

Memorial services will be at

1:00 p.m. on June 30, 2019 at

Sunset Hills Funeral Home

in Bellevue.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on June 22, 2019
