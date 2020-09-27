Walter A. Kuciej



"Magnolia's Sexiest Legs"



Intelligent, well-read, secretly sweet, prolific walker, factoid factory, poet, lifelong supporter of the environment, Polish, actor, birder. Walt passed peacefully 9/18/2020 choosing medical aid in dying. Brother of Maryann Meaney of Oregon City and gentleman caller of Marcia Cote;. Brother/sister/father combo to Raleigh & Tristan Pipo Best friend of William (Bil) Kareta. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1947. After serving in Vietnam with the US Army 1/12 Infantry Rifle Platoon & returning home Walt moved to Seattle 50 years ago - a "rebirth" in his words. Walt was a psych RN at Harborview Medical Center for 32 years. After retirement in 2007 he volunteered at Seattle Animal Shelter, Puget Sound VA & most recently UW Medical Center. Memorials may be made to Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation. Email



WALTKUCIEJMEMORIAL@GMAIL.COM to be advised when Walt's celebration of life is scheduled post-COVID.



A life well lived



