1/1
Walter A. Kuciej
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter A. Kuciej

"Magnolia's Sexiest Legs"

Intelligent, well-read, secretly sweet, prolific walker, factoid factory, poet, lifelong supporter of the environment, Polish, actor, birder. Walt passed peacefully 9/18/2020 choosing medical aid in dying. Brother of Maryann Meaney of Oregon City and gentleman caller of Marcia Cote;. Brother/sister/father combo to Raleigh & Tristan Pipo Best friend of William (Bil) Kareta. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1947. After serving in Vietnam with the US Army 1/12 Infantry Rifle Platoon & returning home Walt moved to Seattle 50 years ago - a "rebirth" in his words. Walt was a psych RN at Harborview Medical Center for 32 years. After retirement in 2007 he volunteered at Seattle Animal Shelter, Puget Sound VA & most recently UW Medical Center. Memorials may be made to Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation. Email

WALTKUCIEJMEMORIAL@GMAIL.COM to be advised when Walt's celebration of life is scheduled post-COVID.

A life well lived

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved