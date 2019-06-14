Home

Walter Ardell Johnson Sr. Obituary
Walter Ardell Johnson, Sr.

Walter Ardell Johnson, Sr. was born on February 16, 1927 at the Rowley Hospital, to John Linley and Mary Kathrine (O'Brien) Johnson in Mount Vernon. On June 7, 2019 he passed away at a care facility in Mount Vernon.

Memorials are suggested in Walter's name to NAMI, https://www.nami.org/# or Skagit County Search and Rescue, https://skagitcountysar.com/.

A graveside service will be held for Walter on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church.

You may read Walter's full obituary and offer his family condolences and share memories online at

www.kernfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 14 to June 15, 2019
