Walter (Walt) Booriak
Walt spent his last Christmas with family. He died December 28, 2019 in Kirkland, Washington after a long battle with kidney disease.
We have lost our husband, our dad, our grandpa, our great grandpa, our brother-in-law, our uncle, our cousin, our friend and he cherished each of those roles.
Born May 8, 1939 in Harbin, Manchuria, Walt came to the United States with his mother when he was 6 years old and became a naturalized citizen.
Walt's life was the epitome of the American dream. His education included Holy Family grade school, Briscoe Memorial, Marymount Military Academy, Seattle Prep (Class of 1957) and finally Seattle University until graduation.
Walt's tales of his early summer years spent as a camper and later a counsellor (with an emphasis on horseback riding) at Henderson Camp on Lopez Island were fond memories for him.
He married the love of his life, Eileen Walsh, in June of 1960. Being an only child Walt married into a family of 15 and instantly became a most beloved brother-in-law. Fishing, boating, golf and other pastimes connected him to his new brothers and sisters.
During and after college while raising a family, he rose in the ranks of the business world through hard work and determination.
His ideals were "Family First" no matter what and he lived his ideals. Not always easy but that is how he lived his life.
He enjoyed all of outdoors but most especially boating and fishing in Puget Sound, also the Channel Islands in California. Family boating trips were a source of great fun. Golf and tennis were also much loved.
His sense of humor, storytelling and genuine smile will be deeply missed and also a source of comfort for his surviving family including wife, Eileen, daughters Patricia Booriak, Beth Paschall (Tony), Maggie Booriak and Stacy Booriak Russell (Tony); granddaughters Tara Paschall, Amy Elise Delk (Michael), Erin Paschall (Ilya Panchenko), grandson Michael Russell and great grandchildren, whom he adored, Carter Haugen, Sawyer Massie, Thomas Russell, Delaney Delk.
Also, survived by extended family including: Kathleen Pearisaeff (George), Trish Walsh, Mary Atkinson (Tony), Jim Walsh, Anne Koenen (Ed), Richard Walsh (Christine), Ellen Walsh (Bill Jones) Colleen Hale (Dyckman), Dan Walsh (Debbie), Erin Butcher (Steve), Brigid Litras (George), Noreen Peters (David) and Tim Walsh (Lori) Rozine Cox Erb (Eric), cousins Mary Stone, Richard Schwan and Margaret Bailey, and nephews and nieces too many to name. He loved you all even when he didn't remember your names (smile).
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday,
January 26, 2020 at
Newport Yacht Club
81 Skagit Key, Bellevue WA
Our family would like to extend great thanks to Evergreen Hospice who were wonderful to him and to all of us. Denise, you will be in our hearts forever.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020