Walter Carson Bishop
Passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 64. Carson was born in Virginia but lived most of his adult life in Seattle where he was a long time employee of the University District Safeway.
He had a great love of the outdoors, family history and was a participant in cowboy shooting competitions. Carson was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty (Wall) Bishop, and a nephew, Brandon C Bishop. A devoted friend, brother, and uncle, his loss will be mourned by many.
Survivors include: siblings, Martha Bishop of Seattle, WA; Casey Bishop (Susan) of Prince George, VA; and Kyle Bishop (Anne) of Mechanicsville, VA. Six nieces: Shae, Claire, Jill, Molly, Emma and Kate, two grandnephews: Royce and Ty, and one grandniece: Penny.
https://bartonfuneral.com/2020/04/14/walter-carson-bishop/
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020