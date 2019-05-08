|
Walter Clyde Eva
Walter Eva was born January 1, 1932 in Chewelah, WA and died May 5, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Allison Eva and Stan Wesson, his grandchildren, Max and Hank Wesson, and his sister, Sally Eva. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Florence, a brother, David, a sister, Carolyn Booton and his wife, June Eva.
Walt grew up in Spokane, graduating from North Central High School and Gonzaga University. He served in the marines during the Korean War. During his lifetime he owned and operated The Attic Tavern, Seattle, The Skyroom Restaurant, Boeing Field, The NorWester Restaurant, White Pass, WA, Audrey's Diner, Newport, WA, The Dutch-American Bakery, Sedro Woolley, WA and Our Place at the Beach, Long Beach, WA.
A celebration of life will be held in Spokane later this month.
