|
|
Walter Edward Raby
Walter Edward Raby passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in York, Pennsylvania on March 17th, 1925 to James and Nellie Raby. Walter was the youngest of five children. At the age of 7, his father took him for a plane ride and his love for aviation began. Walter went into the Air Force in 1943. He flew B25s in World War II and combat missions with the famous 4th fighter squadron in Korea. When he returned from Korea in 1952, he was stationed at Kelly AFB in San Antonio, Texas. During that time, as a C-124 pilot, he transported top technology weapons and military cargo worldwide. At the age of 27, he flew the Convair XC-99, the world's largest operational plane of the 1950s. In the 1960s during the Vietnam war, he flew classified intelligence missions throughout South East Asia. In 1967, after his military service, he moved to Bellevue, Washington, and joined the Boeing company as a Senior Instructor and Test Pilot. In his 20-year career at Boeing, he flew the 727, 737, 747, 757 and 767. Captain Raby taught numerous pilots how to fly and delivered jets all around the world. In his spare time, he also loved to fly his personal planes. His Bonanza, Twin Comanche and the Steen Skybolt were among his favorites. Despite experiencing 43 engine failures, 6 of which were in single engine aircraft, Walter went on to successfully fly over 50 different airplanes in his lifetime.
Above and beyond his aviation career, he was an oil well developer in Southern Texas and held a stockbroker license for nearly 50 years. Walter was an amazing man, incredible pilot, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. Walter is survived by his wife Elaine of Bellevue, son James of Redmond, his daughter Karla Olson of Park City, Utah and his 5 loving grandchildren. Dad, we love you so much and are so lucky and grateful to be raised by a man like you. We will keep you in our hearts forever. Celebration of life will be in late summer 2020. Remembrances may be sent to the Museum of Flight 206-768-7134 or mailto:[email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020