Walter J. Capps
Walter J. Capps

Walter "Wally" Capps was born July 19, 1928 in St Louis Mo and passed away March 17, 2020 in Seattle Wa. He is survived by his loving wive Marguerite of 56 years, his children Walter and Theresa, his daughter in law Lisa and his niece Stephanie. He served in the military for 30 years, which included 4 years in the navy towards the end of WW II, retiring from the Coast Guard in Kodiak AK in 1976. He settled in Kirkland and retired from the Port after 15 years of service.

Wally enjoyed traveling and spending time in Mexico, Hawaii, the Caymans and Europe. Many summers were spent at his beach house on Camano and boating in the waters of Puget Sound. He was the first to help and the last to leave at any gathering, and his spirit will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
