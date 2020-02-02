|
Walter John Tianen
Walter John passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 91.
Walter was born on April 23, 1928 in Bruce's crossing, UP Michigan. He was a graduate of Walla Walla High School and received a BA in music and his Master's degree in ethnomusicology from the University of Washington.
In 1946, Walter served in the United States Airforce where he played trumpet in the Air Force band. Walter began his career as a music teacher in Seattle Public school system. Soon after, Walter travelled to Kenya in 1969, to develop a music curriculum and train music teachers at Kenya college. From 1972 - 1981 he taught children of all ages in Laos, Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Libya. In 1981 Walter moved back to Seattle where he spent the remainder of his career as a music teacher in the Seattle Public Schools system.
Walter played trumpet for five seasons with the Seattle Symphony and was involved in the Northwest Jazz culture in Seattle as a young man. Walter remained close friends with many of the prominent jazz musicians from the area throughout his life. Walter will be remembered by family and friends as a compassionate, worldly man who used humor and genuine kindness to bring happiness into the lives of everyone who knew him.
Walter is survived by his wife Workinesh Tianen; son Deino Tianen; daughter Maija Tianen; son Enno Tianen; grandson Mathew Tianen; sister in law Aster Tesfaye; brother in law Teshome Negeri; and numerous nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Mae and Henry Tianen and sister Dorothy Frainier.
A memorial in celebration of Walter's life will be held on February 29, 2020 between the hours of 2:00-6:00 pm at
The Eritrean Community Center 1954 S. Massachusetts Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020