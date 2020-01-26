|
|
Dr. Walter L. Berg PhD, MA
February 17, 1922-December 25, 2019
Walter L. Berg was born in 1922 in Tacoma, WA, to his parents Walter Berg and Elsie Karrenstein Berg. Walter attended Stadium High School and the College of Puget Sound (now UPS) in Tacoma. He was called to active duty in 1943 and served in the U.S. Navy as Lt. j.g. in the Pacific Theater and placed on inactive duty in 1946. Before being deployed to the Philippines, while in Salem, he attended a dance sponsored by the United Service Organization, where he met his future wife, Rosemary Sue Bell. After the war in April of 1946 he and Rosemary were married in Marion County, Oregon.
Walter continued his studies, receiving his B.A. degree from the College of Puget Sound, Tacoma, Washington in 1946, then his M.A. in 1948, and his Ph.D. in history in 1957 from The University of Washington.
Walter and Rosemary raised their children in Ellensburg, Washington, while Walter taught American History at Central Washington State College (now University).
Rosemary preceded Walter in death in 1985, succumbing to cancer of the pancreas. March of 1986 Walter married Eleanor Ruth "Toddie" Wilson, uniting two families who had been connected since the graduate school days of Walter and Arthur A. Wilson, Eleanor's former husband, who preceded her in death in 1980.
Eleanor and Walter lived on Bainbridge Island, Washington from 1996 until Eleanor's death in 2013. Walter continued living in their home until the last few years of his life which he spent at Liberty Shores/Harbor House, in Poulsbo, Washington, where he received exceptional care and attention from their caregivers. Walter passed away on December 25, 2019 from an age-related illness.
Walter is survived by his three children - Karen (Doug) Beahm, of Monroe, Washington, Melissa (David) Mercer of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and Geoff Berg, of Seattle, Washington, and three step-children- Marilyn Speedie, Todd Wilson, and Susan Gasser, in addition to three grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren.
Walter experienced an intellectually stimulating life that included multiple trips of living in Europe with Rosemary and travels to Hawaii and Brazil with Eleanor. He was an inspiring gardener when it came to growing rhododendrons, chrysanthemums and other perennials - a passion inherited from his mother. Over fifty estate size rhododendrons were donated from his garden to Bainbridge Island Parks over the past couple years. The highlight of Walter's life was his experience at Oxford University in 1969/70 while on sabbatical from Central Washington State College. In his later years, Walter went to great pains to ensure that those who might not be remembered, were not forgotten. He established endowments with the University of Washington Libraries in memory of mentors, Professors W. Stull Holt (Military History Endowment) and Max Savelle (American Colonial History Endowed Fun), as well as his colleague from CWSU, Dr. Diane Heggarty (Dr. Diane Heggarty Libraries Endowed Fund for Chemistry) and the Walter L. & Rosemary S. Berg University Archivist Endowed Fund. The family asks that remembrances be sent to any of these funds at the University of Washington. A private burial ceremony has been held by the family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020