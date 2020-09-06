Walter Lester Peterson



February 11, 1919 ~ August 15, 2020



Walt Peterson was born in Ballard to Walter and Goldie Peterson. He grew up surrounded by Scandinavian family and friends and graduated from Ballard High School in 1937. He then began training as a plumber. He met future wife Marjorie McConkey at Playland Roller Rink when they were teenagers. They became partners on the Roller Aces dance team and married in 1942. They enjoyed 74 years of marriage before Margie's death in 2016.



Walt served with the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. His skills as a plumber were put to good use on floating drydock. His training was in Virginia and 18-year-old Margie made a solo train journey to join him there. After the war he continued to work as a plumber in Seattle and Alaska. He worked 23 years in the University of Washington Physical Plant department, retiring as a shop foreman.



Walt had many hobbies and interests including Husky football, skiing, fishing, woodworking, boating, cars and gardening. Some early fishing trips started from Ray's Boathouse in a rented boat, later outings were to Sekiu and Neah Bay with his own boat.



Whidbey Island was a favorite vacation and recreational destination for the Peterson family. In 1950, Walt's father began building a cabin and then a house on Holmes Harbor. In 1970, Walt senior moved to Saratoga Passage north of Langley. Walt and his sister, Helen, made weekly trips together to Whidbey for 30 years to garden and do projects, often accompanied by children and grandchildren. Whidbey was the family gathering place for summer barbecues and holidays.



Walt brought great energy and dedication to everything he did. He and Margie lived in the same Wedgwood house for over 60 years. Walt was always available to help neighbors with building and, of course, plumbing projects. But most important to Walt was enjoying and taking care of Margie, son Michael and grandson, Nicholas. The four of them spent many happy days on the Holmes Harbor golf course.



Walt is survived by son Michael (Judy); grandson Nick; step-granddaughters Kirsten (Stephen), Caitlin (James) and Carmen (Cory); step-great-granddaughters Abby and Josie; nieces Diana, Barbara and Natalie and many great nieces and nephews.



Walt was laid to rest with Margie at the Evergreen-Washelli Mausoleum. Memorial remembrances may be made to the University of Washington Peterson-Pearsall Club Sports Endowment. Go Dawgs!



